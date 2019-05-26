Don't Miss
Jamaica: Two teen sisters of Bull Bay, St Andrew reported missing

By Jamaica Observer
May 25, 2019

Natasha Green and Shakera Green

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — An Ananda Alert has been activated for two sisters, 14-year-old Natasha Green and 16-year-old Shakera Green, otherwise called ‘Shade’, both of Claremont Road, Bull Bay, St Andrew, who has been missing since Thursday, May 23.

Natasha is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, while Shakera is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Reports from the Bull Bay police are that the sisters were last seen at home. Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Natasha and Shakera Green is being asked to contact the Bull Bay police at 876- 967-6810, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

