Jamaica: Two children among eight people killed across the island in past 24-hours

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Eight murders in the past 24 hours have threatened to erase the gains of local crime fighters who have reported a decline in all major crime since the island started its battle with COVID-19.

The latest victims include 15-year-old Niron Taylor, a student of Tivoli Comprehensive High School who was killed in Denham Town about 11:30 yesterday morning, and eight-year-old Toya Brown, who was fatally shot hours later, also in Denham Town, in what the police believe was a reprisal attack.

The killings continued yesterday in St Ann where 26-year-old Andy Reid, better known as “Fry Yeye” and cook shop operator Ivan Williams, otherwise called o/c “Bigga” where fatally shot in the Ocho Rios Market.

The on-going gang war in August Town, St Andrew also claimed another life yesterday when 36-year-old Adrian Calvere Levy, an auto-mechanic of Constitution Hill, was fatally shot by unknown assailants.

Also in the Corporate Area, 26-year-old Anthony “Reds” Rigg, of a Grass Quit Glade, Kingston 11 address was shot dead by unknown assailants on the nearby Oakland Road.

In St Catherine, 37-year-old Curtis Doyle, a mechanic of a Dela Vega City, Spanish Town address, was gunned down on Adelaide Street in the town, while in the neighbouring Clarendon, 23-year-old Devaughney “Solo” Powell, of a Bucks Common, May Pen, address in the parish was fatally shot in an area known as Bucks Haven.

A 29-year-old female was also shot in that incident. She was taken to hospital where she was admitted.

The police were also called to two shooting incidents in Montego Bay, St James where gunmen left two persons injured.

