Jamaica: Tree branch falls on car, kills woman

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) The police are reporting that a woman was killed along the Dunn’s River main road in St Ann yesterday after a tree branch fell on the vehicle in which she was travelling.

The deceased woman has been identified as Gloria Bascoe.

The driver of the vehicle, another woman, was left nursing injuries and has been admitted to hospital in a stable condition, the police’s Corporate Communications Unit said.

Reports are that the two were in the vicinity of Mystic Mountain about 4:40 pm when a tree branch fell on top of the vehicle.

They were both taken to hospital where Bascoe died.

( 0 ) ( 0 )