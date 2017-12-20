Jamaica: ‘Titty Man’ charged with murder after shootings at Kingston Church

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – A west Kingston man was today arrested and charged with murder and other serious crimes for his alleged role in the deadly attack on mourners attending a funeral at a church in east Kingston.

Tajay James, popularly known as ‘Titty Man’ has been charged with three counts of murder, three counts of shooting with intent, three counts of wounding with intent and three counts of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Three persons were killed and six others injured after gunmen, armed with high-powered weapons, sprayed mourners with bullets outside the King’s Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church on December 10.

“The Criminal Investigation Branch wishes to assure the public that no efforts will be spared to properly investigate these and other serious crimes and bring to justice criminal suspects who, by their actions, seek to drive fear and panic in the society,” said acting Assistant Commissioner McArthur Sutherland, who heads the CIB.

Police investigators believe the shooters were targeting a rival gangster from west Kingston who was attending the funeral.