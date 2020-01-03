Jamaica: Teen killed in alleged shoot-out with cops

Share This On:

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Residents of Catadupa District in St James are challenging claims by the police that 19-year-old Daveen Powell, a labourer from the same community, was killed in a shoot-out with lawmen yesterday morning.

Following the incident, Powell’s elder brother was taken into custody by the police.

The police reported that an illegal firearm and ammunition were seized after the alleged shoot-out. However, residents are accusing the cops of killing the young man in cold blood.

“Mi did round a mi yard when mi get a call dat one a mi son deh a jail, and the other one get shot by stray bullet and mi fi come identify mi son,” Gloria Simms, mother of both men, told The Gleaner.

“When mi reach, dem already wrap him up and put him inna bag an send him gone a funeral home. Dem nuh mek mi si him up until now.”

Simms said that her son, who she called ‘Pow Pow’, had recently graduated from high school, having passed eight subjects.

“A lie dem a tell pon mi pickney. A lie dem a tell. Him a never no bad man, and him very bright and jus pass him eight subjects. Dem father live overseas, and anything dem want him send it, so dem nuh have no reason fi bad.”

A tearful Simms said that her children were being targeted by some persons in the community who accused them of wrongdoing. She said that her elder son, who was also arrested during the incident, was also a very good child and was not a troublemaker.

But the police’s account of the incident contradicted that of Simms’. According to the police, shortly after 1 a.m., they received a report that a group of wanted men had been spotted firing a barrage of gunshots in the Richmond Hill community.

The lawmen say they proceeded to a particular house in the area when they were greeted with gunfire from armed men. The gunfire was returned, and Powell was found suffering from gunshot wounds. An illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition were allegedly taken from him.

Director of Complaints at the Independent Commission of Investigations Western Officer Errol Chattoo told The Gleaner that investigators from the oversight body were conducting a probe into the incident.

