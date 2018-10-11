Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) and counting as St. Lucia News Online reaches its 6th anniversary. A big thank-you to all our supporters and advertisers!

Jamaica: Teacher stoned for beating child

By Jamaica Star
October 11, 2018

 Share This On:

Share4
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(JAMAICA STAR) – A teacher from a basic school in Clarendon is said to be recovering after receiving blows to the head from an angry mother on Monday.

Head of the Clarendon police, Senior Superintendent Vendolyn Cameron Powell, told THE STAR that the mother was upset about the teacher beating her child.

“The child was said to be beaten by the teacher some two weeks ago, and she went home and told her aunt. The mother came to the school on Monday to confront the teacher,” she said.

THE STAR understands that on Monday the child’s mother went to the school where an altercation developed between the mother and the teacher.

She allegedly threw stones at the teacher which caused some head injuries. The teacher was taken to the hospital where she was treated.

Cameron-Powell said that the matter was reported to the police by the teacher, and it is currently being investigated. However, no one has been arrested.

Cameron Powell said that they are awaiting a statement from the alleged aggressor because they want to ensure they investigate all sides of the story, before pressing any charges.

“In the meantime, we are gathering other information. We hope that the mother will just walk in and give her statement,” she said.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.