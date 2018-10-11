Jamaica: Teacher stoned for beating child

Share This On:

(JAMAICA STAR) – A teacher from a basic school in Clarendon is said to be recovering after receiving blows to the head from an angry mother on Monday.

Head of the Clarendon police, Senior Superintendent Vendolyn Cameron Powell, told THE STAR that the mother was upset about the teacher beating her child.

“The child was said to be beaten by the teacher some two weeks ago, and she went home and told her aunt. The mother came to the school on Monday to confront the teacher,” she said.

THE STAR understands that on Monday the child’s mother went to the school where an altercation developed between the mother and the teacher.

She allegedly threw stones at the teacher which caused some head injuries. The teacher was taken to the hospital where she was treated.

Cameron-Powell said that the matter was reported to the police by the teacher, and it is currently being investigated. However, no one has been arrested.

Cameron Powell said that they are awaiting a statement from the alleged aggressor because they want to ensure they investigate all sides of the story, before pressing any charges.

“In the meantime, we are gathering other information. We hope that the mother will just walk in and give her statement,” she said.