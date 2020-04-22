Jamaica: Taxi man charged for allegedly raping, robbing passenger

Share This On:
(JAMAICA STAR) – Detectives from the St. Ann Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) have arrested and charged a taxi operator who abducted a woman and forcibly had sexual activities with her without her consent.
Charged is 37-year-old Westley Martin of Top Milford Road, Ocho Rios, St. Ann. He is charged with rape, abduction, illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation.
Reports are that on Friday, February 21, about 6:30 p.m., the complainant boarded Martin’s taxi from Spanish Town to Moneague. After the other passengers exited the vehicle in Ocho Rios, Martin made a detour, parked near bushes and pulled a firearm at the complainant before engaging in sexual activities with her. The accused also robbed the complainant of her cellphone.
The matter was reported to the Police and he was arrested on and charged.
His court date is being finalised.
