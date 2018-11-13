Jamaica: Suspect in murder of three brothers and woman killed by cops

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — One of the suspects in last week’s bloodbath that left three brothers and one of their spouses dead was killed during a gunfight with the police in Westmoreland yesterday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Leon Smith of Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

According to reports, about 5:30 am, the police were on operation in the Grange Hill community in search of wanted men.

The police allegedly went to premises in the community where they came under heavy gunfire from a group of men.

The gunfire was returned and Smith was subsequently found with gunshot wounds. He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A firearm was reportedly taken from him.

The police say Smith was fingered in last Thursday’s murders of 31-year-old mechanic Howard Humes; 23-year-old Shavane Humes; 33-year-old farmer Paulton Humes, otherwise called ‘Dwight’; and 25-year-old Keneisha Wilson, all of the Masemure Meadows Housing Scheme in Little London, Westmoreland.

They were pinned down inside three adjoining houses in the housing scheme by heavily armed gunmen who sprayed them with bullets.

The five-year-old son of Wilson and Paulton was spared by the armed thugs.

Each of the brothers occupied one of the three one-bedroom houses.

Meanwhile, the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) has commenced their probe into yesterday morning’s fatal shooting of Smith.

INDECOM is also probing the killing of Richard Anderson, also called Cruz, in Richmond Hill, St James, during an alleged firefight with members of the security forces yesterday morning.

An M-16 assault rifle was retrieved following the alleged gunfight.

Yesterday morning’s major security operation, spread across the St James community of Richmond Hill and surrounding areas, targeted two of Jamaica’s most wanted men, Delano Wilmott, also called Prekeh, and Anderson, who are wanted in connection with numerous crimes, including multiple murders.

The security forces are advising residents to be on the lookout for Wilmott, who is currently on the run. Wilmott is being urged to immediately surrender to the police.

The security forces are also reminding residents that “not only is it a crime to harbour a fugitive, but it is also very dangerous as this individual is extremely violent and heavily armed”.