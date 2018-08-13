Don't Miss
Jamaica: Surinamese women fined for trying to leave island with illicit cash, some hidden in their vagina

By Jamaica Observer
August 13, 2018
(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Two Surinamese women who had attempted to leave the island with US$250,000 in their private parts were fined a total of $300,000, after pleading guilty to breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Hairdressers, 31-year-old Ingrid Asaite and 30-year-old Claudia Clydesdale, who had visited the island for Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, St James, were both fined $100,000 each or told to spend six months in prison for possession of criminal property. They were also ordered to pay $50,000 each or serve six months in prison on charges of concealment of criminal property and facilitating the retention of criminal property.

A male Surinamese national, Dellroy Sanduliet, who was also held along with the women and found with US$12,700 and 50€ in his wallet and bag, also pleaded guilty to attempting to remove criminal property from Jamaica and was ordered to pay $10,000 or serve three months in prison.

The three, who were represented by attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend, were sentenced on Thursday by Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks.

The three were about to board a flight to Guyana at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on July 22 when they were accosted.

Asaite was found with $250 in Surinamese currency, €100 and US$14,750 in her bag and purse, while Clydesdale was also found with a further US$16,200 in her shorts and bag.

Cash totalling US$81,050 was forfeited to the Crown.

A portion of cash was returned to Sanduliet.

One comment

  2. Anonymous
    August 13, 2018 at 12:01 PM

    Why it that a problem? Did.they seal the money, was it drug money??

