Jamaica: Super Lotto winner collects millions dressed as Grim Reaper

(JAMAICA STAR) — A. Campbell, the newest Super Lotto winner, who got sick almost immediately after hearing that he had hit the jackpot in November, says he is still in disbelief.

“I understand you’re still not feeling well right now, is that true?” Campbell was asked. He responded: “I’m kinda OK, I’m just a bit numb, a little bit.”

The super-millionaire picked up his cheque at a handover ceremony held at Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday morning. Campbell is the fourth person to win the Super Lotto in Jamaica. He hit the $158.4 jackpot on Friday, November 23, 2018. He said that he got sick the day he found out that he had won the Super Lotto.

When the new super-millionaire turned up to collect his prize thing morning, he was disguised as the popular cartoon character, the Grim Reaper. And said that right now he’s focused on getting a house for himself.

Campbell won $158.4 million after purchasing a ticket for $200. He said that on the night he won, his nightly routine instantly changed.

“I found out (I won) the same night. Normally, I would write down the numbers from the [televised] draw, eat and then go and check my numbers. I looked at my ticket (that night) and ran into my bathroom and said: ‘I won! I won!’,” said Campbell.

Although he waited for 54 days before coming forward to claim his winnings, Campbell said that he already has plans for the money.

“I want to get a nice house. I haven’t found it yet, but I’ll be looking for one soon. I like to handle money. I don’t beg, I don’t borrow. So I’m looking at things that can turn over the money. I have a little business, so I plan to make it bigger, buy an apartment. I love to have money,” he said.