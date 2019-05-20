Jamaica: Student killed, 23 others injured in Portland accident

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — A male student of the Titchfield High School in Portland has been confirmed dead in a major traffic crash in Black Hill, Portland.

Twenty-three other students from the Titchfield and Port Antonio High schools as well as the bus driver and conductor were injured and have been rushed to hospital for treatment.

It is reported that the bus was overtaking a line of vehicles when the driver lost control.

The bus then reportedly hit an embankment and overturned into a nearby ravine.

One witness, Rodaine Taylor, said, he was at a nearby river when he saw the bus flipping several times before it finally made a stop.

Taylor said he rushed to assist the victims and some of them appeared seriously injured.

