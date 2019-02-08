Jamaica: Stolen baby returned to couple

Share This On:

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Sinclair Hutton will sleep tonight or maybe he won’t.

In a matter of hours, he and his common-law wife Suzett Whyte will receive their one-month old baby who was stolen from the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston on January 9.

The child was abducted fewer than 12 hours after he was delivered.

According to Hutton, since the abduction, he has only had sleepless nights.

From left mother Suzett Whyte, son Rudean Hutton with father Sinclair Hutton and grand mother Darnell Thomas leaving the Denham Town police station after news broke that the stolen baby from the Victoria Jubilee hospital was found.

He said he was elated today when he received a call from the police advising him that DNA tests have confirmed that a baby taken from a woman on Tuesday is his son.

The woman had gone to the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) to register the birth of the child when attendants became suspicious and called the police.

She is now in policy custody awaiting charges.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed. I’m feeling like I’m over the moon, I’m feeling like I’m on to space,” Hutton said this afternoon on Beyond the Headlines on RJR.

Earlier, Hutton and Whyte were at the Denham Town Police Station in Kingston to receive the news.

However, they learned that the baby, now in state care, could not be handed over to them today as certain procedures were not yet completed.

“I just want to see my baby right now and hold my baby,” said Whyte adding that words would not explain how happy she was.

Although disappointed, Whyte said she was excited that her baby had been found.

Hutton was grateful to the RGD and the police for their help.