Jamaica stands firm against push by other Caricom states

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Jamaica, despite being pushed by fellow regional states, on Friday stood its ground that it will not participate in the second round of the Carib-bean Community (Caricom) Development Fund (CDF), based on a decision taken by the previous Administration in 2015.

Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, in a telephone interview, explained that Jamaica, in 2015 indicated that the country would not participate in the second round of the fund, and this decision was approved by heads. Jamaica, she said, had not yet completed its payments when decision was taken because of the fiscal obligations under the International Monetary Fund. Payments to the tune of US$19.96 million was subsequently completed in 2017.

Johnson Smith said Jamaica’s position not to participate was approved at the 36th meeting of the regional heads, and this position was again acknowledged in February at a meeting of the Caricom leaders in St Kitts.

She said some members reopened the debate on Jamaica’s decision at this week’s meeting which ended on Friday in Castries, St Lucia, and insisted that the country participate in the second round of the fund, but said Jamaica held the position taken back in 2015, noting that the country did not take any benefit from the contribution it had made. Jamaica, said the minister, would be made to pay in excess of US$20 million for the second round, which runs from 2015 to 2020.

Minister Johnson Smith said she and Prime Minister Andrew Holness took a break from the meeting, and on their return the meeting managed to get back on track.

“[The discussion] was disingenuous, to say the least, and unfortunate. Prime Minister Holness had to stand firm about the commitment to Jamaica’s fiscal programme and the decision not to take part in the second round, based on the 2015 decision,” said the foreign minister.

Johnson Smith said that Jamaica could not continue a discussion where other States wanted to go back on a decision that was already made in 2015 and approved by the heads.

According to the Caricom website, the CDF is central to addressing the disparities among the member states of Caricom, which may result from the implementation of the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) that allows for the free movement of skills, good, services and labour across the 15-member grouping.

