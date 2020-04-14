Don't Miss

Jamaica: St Mary men charged for breaching COVID curfew

By Jamaica Gleaner
April 14, 2020

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Two men were arrested and charged by the police on Saturday for breaching the COVID curfew.

Charged are Rastology Francis, 60, and 40-year-old Rodolph Pink, both of Scott’s Hall, in the parish.

Francis was additionally charged with malicious destruction of property and assaulting a constable.

The men were charged after they were caught hosting a gathering in Maroon Town, Scott’s Hall in the parish with more than ten persons.

When the police tried to disperse the gathering, Francis reportedly assaulted one of the cops.

Their court dates are being finalised.

