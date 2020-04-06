Don't Miss

Jamaica: St Catherine pastor arrested for breaching public gathering order

By Jamaica Observer
April 6, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – A team of Officers assigned to the Portmore Operational Support Team arrested and charged a pastor on Sunday for breaching the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No 2) Order 2020.

She is 54-year-old Cynthia Williams of a Gregory Park address in St Catherine.

According to reports, lawmen were summoned to the area about 9:15 am, where they made checks which revealed that a church service was in progress at her house with over 50 people in attendance.

Williams is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, July 28.

The police are reminding that no more than 10 persons are permitted to gather in a given area. These measures have been put in place for public safety, and breaching the order could result in fines of up to $1 million and imprisonment for up to one year.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.