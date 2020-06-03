Jamaica spent $1 billion to bring 2,300 nationals home: Holness

Share This On:
(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says, to date, 2,300 Jamaicans have entered the island through the Government’s controlled re-entry programme, at a cost of approximately $1 billion.
“Recall Mr Speaker that we have to pay for hotel rooms, 14 days quarantine, we have to pay for transportation, we have to pay for meals… then if you add into that the mobilisation of the logistics, the security forces, the nurses that have to be there, the additional staff that we have to hire, it is an expenditure,” Holness said tonight in his address to the House of Representatives.
He also noted that of the 2,300 Jamaicans who have returned home, about 50 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Once repatriated citizens test negative for COVID-19 they are able to quarantine home with the Government tracking their movements electronically through the JamCOVID-19 app.
