Don't Miss

Jamaica spent $1 billion to bring 2,300 nationals home: Holness

By Jamaica Observer
June 3, 2020

 Share This On:

Share19
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet
19 Shares

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says, to date, 2,300 Jamaicans have entered the island through the Government’s controlled re-entry programme, at a cost of approximately $1 billion.

“Recall Mr Speaker that we have to pay for hotel rooms, 14 days quarantine, we have to pay for transportation, we have to pay for meals… then if you add into that the mobilisation of the logistics, the security forces, the nurses that have to be there, the additional staff that we have to hire, it is an expenditure,” Holness said tonight in his address to the House of Representatives.

He also noted that of the 2,300 Jamaicans who have returned home, about 50 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Once repatriated citizens test negative for COVID-19 they are able to quarantine home with the Government tracking their movements electronically through the JamCOVID-19 app.

(0)(0)
Share19
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet
19 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Jamaica News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.