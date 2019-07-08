Jamaica: Soldier shot dead at party

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Police in Clarendon have launched an investigation into this morning’s shooting death of a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

It has been reported that Private Paul Lindsay otherwise called Barry, who is of Clarendon Park address in Four Paths, Clarendon, was at a birthday party in his community when he was attacked by an unknown assailant.

The police said Lindsay was shot several times and was pronounced dead at hospital. The shooting took place about 3:00 am.

Another person sustained gunshot injuries and is being treated.

( 0 ) ( 0 )