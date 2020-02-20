Jamaica: Soldier shoots cop in reported love triangle in Portmore

Share This On:
(JAMAICA GLEANER) – The police are probing the shooting of a cop, allegedly by a soldier, in a reported love triangle in Greater Portmore, St Catherine last night.
The shooting was confirmed by Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, the head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit.
She was not immediately able to give details.
However, it is reported that the soldier shot the policeman after arriving home to find his female companion in compromising position with the cop.
The woman is also a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.
The policeman reportedly managed to flee leaving behind his service revolver.
He has since been admitted in hospital and is in stable condition.
(0)(0)
More Caribbean Stories
- Jamaica: 25 companies fined for breaching plastic ban February 20, 2020
- Trinidad: Cop arrest 5 who drank too much at Machel’s ‘wedding’ February 20, 2020
- Trinidad: Massy makes $167m in profit in first quarter February 20, 2020
- Barbados off European Union grey list February 20, 2020
- CARICOM citizens to benefit from fixed roaming rate soon February 20, 2020
- Trinidad: Schoolgirl abducted, raped outside church February 20, 2020
- Trinidad: Teacher suspended over abuse claims at primary school February 20, 2020