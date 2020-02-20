Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Jamaica: Soldier shoots cop in reported love triangle in Portmore

By Jamaica Gleaner
February 20, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share4
4 Shares

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – The police are probing the shooting of a cop, allegedly by a soldier, in a reported love triangle in Greater Portmore, St Catherine last night.

The shooting was confirmed by Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, the head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit.

She was not immediately able to give details.

However, it is reported that the soldier shot the policeman after arriving home to find his female companion in compromising position with the cop.

The woman is also a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The policeman reportedly managed to flee leaving behind his service revolver.

He has since been admitted in hospital and is in stable condition.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share4
4 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.