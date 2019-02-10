Jamaica: Slain legislator died from multiple stab wounds

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb. 10, CMC – A post-mortem performed on the body of Dr. Lynvale Bloomfield, the Member of Parliament for the constituency of Portland Eastern, has revealed that he died of multiple stab wounds.

The police, who are continuing to collect statements from possible witnesses, say the knife reportedly used in the attack and other items removed from Bloomfield’s house have been submitted to the government forensic laboratory for testing.

Bloomfield, who represented the main opposition People’s National Party (PNP) was found dead at his home in the eastern parish of Portland on February 2.

Last week. the PNP announced that it was offering J$500,000 (One Jamaica dollar=US$0.008 cents) reward for information regarding the Bloomfield’s murder.

PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson told a news conference that anyone with information should come forward and assist the police.

Robinson described the murder of the medical practitioner as “one in a series of wanton acts of criminality across the country that leaves too many individuals and families in mourning and robs the nation of its best potential.

“The security of every Jamaican regardless of their status must be assured by the government. It is particularly troubling when someone such as Dr Bloomfield, who was clearly an individual diligently serving his country and community, is slaughtered in this way,” Robinson said.

In a condolence message, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that despite “being on the other side of the aisle, “we knew of his love for his constituents and Jamaica”.

Holness said he was “shocked” at the death and “the entire Jamaica Labour Party family and Jamaicans are mourning”.