Jamaica: Six men killed in police operation

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Two of Clarendon’s most wanted men 25-year-old Leon Rose, otherwise called Hitler, and 24-year-old Zemmar Nelson, alias Terminator Boy, were among six persons killed during a police-military operation in Buzz Rock, Effortville in the parish this morning.

Both men were wanted for shooting and murder, with Rose said to be the leader of a notorious gang.

The identities of the other deceased men have not yet been released.

Two members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) were injured during the operation.

Two members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) were injured during the operation. Weapons including an AK-47 rifle, an M16 and a shotgun along with ammunition were recovered.

According to Senior Superintendent Glenford Miller, head of the Clarendon Police, security personnel came under attack during an early morning operation in the community.

“JDF persons were conducting some surveillance and patrol in the area when they came under gunfire. The fire was returned by members of the JDF who got support from the JCF during the process. At the end of the fire, six men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.”

It is reported that an AK-47 rifle, an M16 and a shotgun along with ammunition were recovered.