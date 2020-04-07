Don't Miss

Jamaica: Six men caught in bar during curfew hours

By Jamaica Observer
April 7, 2020

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Police on Monday charged six men who were caught in bar in Falmouth, Trelawny during the hours of the daily islandwide curfew imposed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness as part of efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The curfew, which began on April 1, runs from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am each day and remains in effect until April 8.

In addition to the curfew, the Government ordered the closure of all bars as of March 17, among other measures, as part of it COVID-19 response.

The men, who were each charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, have been identified as: 53-year-old businessman Carlton Clarke of Hague district, Trelawny; 53-year-old Glenroy Jones of Florence Hall, Trelawny; 48-year-old Bunny Ambersley of Race Course, Trelawny; 37-year-old chef Oneil Smith of Bounty Hall, Trelawny; 39-year-old Omar Blai, unemployed of Sherwood Content, Trelawny; and 68-year-old George Morrison, a farmer of Sawyers, Trelawny.

According to the police, the men were arrested after officers heard music coming from the bar during an operation in the area between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

An investigation was conducted and it was found that the bar was in operation.

The men were arrested and later charged.

