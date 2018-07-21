Jamaica: Senior cop suspected to have committed suicide

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Senior Superintendent of Police Dermot Lawrence is believed to have committed suicide.

Lawrence was found hanging by a piece of rope from the ceiling of his Mango Valley home near Montego Bay, St James shortly after 7.30 p.m, on Friday.

He was in charge of administration at the Area One headquarters in Montego Bay.

It is reported that a close friend of the cop went to Lawrence’s home in Mango Walk and discovered his dangling body.

An alarm was raised and the police called.

Deceased ‘accidentally’ fired weapon Thursday

Police investigators probing the death of Senior Superintendent Dermot Lawrence are looking into reports that the cop “accidentally” fired his weapon on Thursday.

It is reported that shortly after an explosion was heard coming from the home of the senior cop in Mango Walk, St James police personnel rushed to the location.

Lawrence reportedly told them that he had accidentally discharged his weapon.

He is said to have been having domestic problems.

Lawrence was western Jamaica’s cop



​Dermot Lawrence spent six years at the Hanover Division where he quickly moved up the ranks before he was transferred to Westmoreland and later St James.

In April 2012, he received plaudits from several Hanover leaders at an appreciation function held in his honour.

“Superintendent Lawrence defines professionalism,” read a citation from the more than 150 Hanover police personnel who were once under his command.

“We see you approach every task and situation with an attitude that is unquestionable.”

Lecturer, teacher, motivator, fearless, no-nonsense and fair were some of the words that were used to describe the senior cop.

Lawrence, in his response, thanked the citizens of Hanover for their cooperation and challenged the police in the division to continue their work with professionalism.

“Grow with the process and never lose sight of serving,” he said.