Jamaica: Senator Andre Haughton issues apology over ‘love breast’ statement

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Opposition Senator Dr Andre Haughton this morning issued an apology for his “love breast” comment, which was made in Parliament on Friday, causing public uproar.

“In my enthusiasm to contribute to the debate on the tragedy of breast cancer, a section of my comment elicited some negative responses,” Haughton said on Twitter.

“I wish to emphasise my respect for women and the serious issue of breast cancer and apologize for any concern my comment may have stirred.”

During his Friday address in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Haughton had said: “As a child growing up I always love breast; my mother always say I’m a breast man. Even when I was one year and two months I was still drinking breast milk. I am a breast man. When asked, ‘which part of the female you prefer?’, I prefer the breast.”

The comment was publicly criticised by social media users, with some people describing it as “crass”, while others said: “Very inappropriate. Way to take a serious issue and make it about you”.

St Andrew West Rural Member of Parliament Juliet Cuthbert Flynn who was among social media users who chided Haughton for the comment, this morning thanked him for the apology.

