Jamaica: Second case of coronavirus infection confirmed

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — A second case of (coronavirus) COVID-19 has been confirmed in Jamaica.
Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton confirmed the second imported case via Twitter this evening.
Dr Tufton said the second case is a US Embassy employee who returned from the UK.
The two COVID-19 cases in Jamaica both involve people who travelled to the United Kingdom.
Yesterday, Dr Tufton confirmed that Jamaica’s first case of the virus involved a dual citizen who had returned to Jamaica from the UK to attend a funeral.
The UK is not on the list of places that Jamaica has imposed travel restrictions for, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Travel restrictions are in place for China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Spain, France and Germany.
