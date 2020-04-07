Jamaica: Scotiabank temporarily closing eight branches amid COVID-19

Share This On:

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Scotiabank says it will be closing eight branches amid the coronavirus in Jamaica.

The bank says the closures will run from April 15 to April 30.

Affected branches:

1. Christiana, Manchester

2. Cross Roads, Kingston

3. Ironshore, St James

4. Old Harbour, St Catherine

5. Oxford Road, St Andrew

6. Port Maria, St Mary

7. St. Ann’s Bay, St Ann

8. University of the West Indies, St Andrew

“All other branches will remain open at this time but will only facilitate transactions that cannot be conducted using one of our self-service channels,” said a spokesperson in a statement Monday evening.

The bank is reminding customers that Scotia online banking and its new mobile banking app can be used to transfer funds, pay bills, top up mobile phones and check account balances at no cost.

It says its full service ABMs have been enhanced with additional features including loan and credit card payment options.