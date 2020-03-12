Don't Miss
Jamaica: Schools closing tomorrow

By Jamaica Observer
March 12, 2020

PM Holness

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Prime Minister Andrew Holness has advised that after consultation with the Ministry of Education, all public schools will be closed as of Friday, March 13 for 14 days.

Holness said this decision will be reviewed after 10 days.

“It (schools) is one of the areas of gathering where we would have very little control,” Holness said at a press conference this afternoon.

“Parents would have yesterday, today and the weekend to prepare,” Holness added.

In addition, all regional directors have met with principals and board chairmen, and the ministry will be making provisions to facilitate online training.

Physical booklets will be sent out for students who do not have Internet access.

Meanwhile, parents are advised to suitably supervise children while they will be at home.

Holness said the school closures do not include universities, which have a different management scheme, but teachers’ colleges, community colleges and all early childhood institutions will be affected.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Dr Grace McLean said the ministry is reviewing the schedule for PEP, and will assess and make a determination whether the April assessments will be postponed.

