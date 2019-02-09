Jamaica: Ruling party hints at early by-election following MP’s murder

Share This On:

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb 8, CMC – The ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has hinted at the possibility of an “early” by-election in the Portland Eastern constituency following the murder of the parliamentary representative, Dr. Lynvale George Bloomfield

National Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang, who is also the JLP’s general secretary, told a radio programme here that the date for the by-election lies with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“Once you lose an MP, we don’t want constituents to remain without representation for a long time. Our democracy is a very active one. It is vibrant, we will have the election at the Prime Minister’s discretion. It is the Prime Minister’s call and I don’t want to anticipate him” Chang told RJR radio.

The main opposition People’s National Party (PNP), which is offering a half million dollar (One Jamaica dollar=US$0.008 cents) reward for information regarding the death of its legislator, has already indicated it would be prepared in the event that an early by-election is called.

Bloomfield’s body was found last Saturday with multiple stab wounds inside his house in Passley Gardens, Portland, a parish located on the island’s northeast coast. PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson told a news conference that anyone with information should come forward and assist the police.

Robinson said in addition to the reward the party would also be having a series of events, including and a prayer vigil at the town center in Port Antonio on Saturday, to honour Bloomfield’s service to his community, constituency and the nation.

Prime Minister Holness said he was “shocked” at the death of the medical practitioner.

The JLP holds 34 of the 63 member Parliament.