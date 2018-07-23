Jamaica: Robber killed on JUTC bus

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – An alleged thief was shot dead by a police officer in downtown Kingston last night after he reportedly robbed several passengers on a State-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus.

The police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) has confirmed the incident, identifying the man as 40-year-old Delgado Hislop of a Waltham Avenue, Kingston 13 address.

The bus company in a post on Twitter said Hislop, who was armed with a knife, robbed several passengers and was about to do the same with the driver when the officer intervened; following which a scuffle ensued and the robber shot.

“We’re thankful that aside from the emotional trauma none of our passengers suffered any physical harm,” the company added while thanking the police officer for responding decisively.