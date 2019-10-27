Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Jamaica: Residents kill driver for splashing pedestrian

By Jamaica Gleaner
October 27, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — The St Andrew South police are hunting for a man in connection with the mob killing of a motorist on Ricketts Crescent in Kingston 13 on Thursday afternoon during heavy showers.

The dead man, 30-year-old Okeef Sewell of a Chisholm Avenue address, is accused of splashing a pedestrian before being stabbed and beaten to death by residents.

Reports are that about 5:50 p.m., Sewell was manoeuvring a forklift when he allegedly splashed a resident along Ricketts Crescent.

Sewell stopped after he was hit by an object thrown by a resident, The Gleaner understands.

During a dispute, Sewell was set upon by other residents, some stabbing him in his back. While floored, they threw building blocks on Sewell’s head.

He was pronounced dead at the Kingston Public Hospital.

The St Andrew South police have listed a man known as ‘Andre’, or ‘Conman’ as a person of interest in the incident.

They are encouraging him to turn himself over to the Hunts Bay police immediately for questioning.

Damion Hutchinson, director of the Peace Management Initiative, says his agency was alarmed at the penchant for jungle justice across the island.

“We are concerned about the psychological impact on the community. Just like the Sterling Castle incident, we did extensive work because that killing took place in front of young children. It (Thursday’s incident) may be something we choose to look at.”

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Jamaica News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.