Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Jamaica: Reggae artiste George Nooks freed of drug charges

By Brian Bonitto
May 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Reggae singer George Nooks was freed of drug charges when he appeared in Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree this morning.

“I am elated, I’m happy and I’m blessed,” Nooks told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago.

Nooks was represented by Queen’s Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson.

In May 2017, the police reported that 56-year-old Nooks was spotted acting in a suspicious manner by lawmen during an operation in his community.

He was accosted and a bag that he was carrying searched. The bag was allegedly found to contain approximately two ounces of cocaine.

Nooks is well known for songs such as Money in My Pocket and his remake of Al Green’s I’ll Be Standing By.

 

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.