(St. Lucia News Online) — Jamaica’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is now 32 after two more persons tested positive for the dreaded virus, according to media reports Saturday night.

The latest cases are that of a 70-year-old female from St Catherine with no travel history and a 67-year-old female from Kingston who returned from the United Kingdom.

Jamaica has so far reported one death from COVID-19.

More later.

