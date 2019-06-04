Jamaica: Popular businessman Raymond ‘Moony’ Kerr murdered

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Police were, up to late yesterday evening, combing the home of popular Montego Bay businessman Raymond Kerr after his decomposing body was found with multiple stab wounds and his throat slashed.

The Jamaica Observer was told that members of Kerr’s family became concerned after calls to his phone went unanswered and he uncharcteristically could not be reached over the weekend.

Police report that a close family member went to Kerr’s house at Appleton Hall and made the gruesome discovery yesterday afternoon.

Kerr, more popularly known as Moony, was reportedly a member of the Cornwall College Old Boys’ Association and gave unwavering support to the school’s daCosta Cup teams over the years.

Yesterday, when contacted, immediate past president of the association, Heroy Clarke, condemned the brutal killing and extended condolence to Kerr’s family.

“Moony was very much an integral part of the Cornwall College family. He has, on many occasions in the past, single-handedly taken care of the daCosta Cup team because of his love for the team. We are very traumatised at his passing,” Clarke told the Observer.

Clarke, who is also member of parliament for St James Central, called on the police to leave no stone unturned in their probe to bring to justice whoever is responsible for the brutal murder.

“We just hope that the police will be able to make a breakthrough as quickly as possible and bring that matter to closure,” he said.

Kerr became the third murder victim in St James since Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced states of emergency for the parishes of Westmoreland, Hanover, and St James on Tuesday, April 30.

According to data from the police, between January 1 and April 28 this year, 29 people were murdered in Westmoreland; 27 people were murdered in St James; and 18 in Hanover. In 2018, a total of 97 people were murdered in Westmoreland; 84 in Hanover; and 55 in St James.

