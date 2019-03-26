Don't Miss
Jamaica: Popular broadcaster Dorraine Samuels dies

By Jamaica Gleaner
March 26, 2019

Dorraine Samuels

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Broadcaster Dorraine Samuels has died.

She was 59 years old.

Samuels, a long time employee of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group passed away this afternoon.

She had been battling cancer.

Her immediate family is asking for privacy at this time.

