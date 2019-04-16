Jamaica: Policeman’s body found with gunshot wound in car

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The Police High Command and the Jamaica Police Federation have condemned the murder of District Constable Michael Alladice, whose body was discovered early Sunday with a gunshot wound to the head.

Alladice was found dead in his car off Windward Road in Kingston.

Police reported that Alladice, who was assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division, was found slumped over the steering wheel of his Toyota Probox motor car that was parked on Windward Road about 1:05 am.

The Police High Command, in a statement issued on Sunday, offered condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the slain district constable.

“A number of services, including the Chaplaincy Branch and the Community Safety and Security Branch, have been activated to assist the family during this time,” the high command’s statement said.

Additionally, the statement said the constabulary’s welfare officer and the leadership of the administrative branch have been directed to assist the family to access all available assistance to mitigate the burdens of this period.

On Sunday, Police Federation Chairman Arleen McBean expressed sadness at the “unfortunate” passing of Alladice, whom she described as hard-working.

“He is known as a community leader. He is a vibrant police officer, very hard-working. Mr Alladice has always been on the ball when it comes on to crime-fighting. This situation shows the level of incivility that exists in our society,” McBean told the Jamaica Observer yesterday in a telephone interview.

“The investigations are in the early stage but I am just hoping that the perpetrators will either turn themselves in or the police will definitely do everything in their power to take them before the halls of justice.

“I just want to use this opportunity, on behalf of the federation and the rank-and-file members, to express deepest condolences to the families, friends and even our colleagues who are really going through a traumatic stage right now. We just pray that God will continue to cover the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the citizens of Jamaica as we all face this monster called crime,” added McBean.

