Jamaica police releases ‘wanted list’

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Detectives assigned to the Trelawny Division have listed four men as wanted and are urging them to turn themselves in to the Police by Monday, May 6.

They are:

* Lascells Wright, otherwise called ‘Byah’ or ‘Stella’, of Tyre district, in Trelawny is wanted for the murder of Jason Sinclair committed on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Tyre district.

* Rayon Russell of Felicity Road in Montego Bay, St James. He is wanted for the murder of Albert Mowatt committed on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Market Street in Trelawny.

*Renard Gayle, otherwise called ‘CJ’, of Hague, Trelawny is wanted for three counts of wounding with intent committed on Sunday, April 28, 2019, about 4:10 p.m. in Martha Brae, Trelawny.

* Nickell Pinnock of West Road, Kingston 12 is wanted for the murder of Owen Green committed on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Kinloss district, Clarks Town in Trelawny.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these men is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3271, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Additionally, members of the public are reminded that it is an offence to harbour criminal elements.

