Jamaica: Police release names of Westmoreland’s top 10 most wanted

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The Westmoreland police have released the names of the parish’s top 10 most wanted men, and another four persons of interest.

Head of the Westmoreland Police Division, Superintendent Gary McKenzie, told a press conference held at the Westmoreland Police Divisional headquarters in Savanna-la-Mar on Saturday that one of the 10 is wanted for a triple-murder committed in the parish, while another is wanted, not only for murder, but for being a member of a criminal organisation.

The top 10 most wanted are:

Thirty-year-old Mashorn Samuels, o/c Ammie, of Hatfield District in the parish, wanted for the murder of Ladwayne Russel in October 2017;

50-year-old Burton Shearer, o/c Bap, wanted for a murder in the Grange Hill area;

18-year-old Romel Poyser of Dester Street, Savanna-la-Mar, for murder and being a member of a criminal organisation;

24-year-old Ashwayne Campbell, o/c Cappy, wanted for murder in the Darliston police division;

40-year-old Isiah Perry, o/c Cat, or Matthew, wanted for murder in the Morgan’s Bridge police area (Grange Hill);

20-year-old Anthony Osbourne, o/c Burnes, of Ricketts Street, Savanna-la-Mar, for shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm;

Andre Freckleton, o/c Kunte, of Red Ground District, Negril, for the murder of Karam White in Groveland District, Negril, committed in February;

Roneil Cameron of March Pen Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine for manslaughter in connection with the death of Robert Clarke, o/c Jomo, committed in September 2018 in Shrewsbury;

Frank Thompson of a Frome District address, for wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm;

and 25-year-old Dushane Allen, o/c Nigel, for three murders committed in the Bethel Town police area.

“These persons need to report to us immediately. We continue to pursue them relentlessly, and we will not stop until we get them into custody. However, we prefer that these persons report to us right now,” said the commanding officer.

Meanwhile, the following men are being considered as persons of interest, and are being asked to report to the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station immediately.

They are: Courtney Hall, o/c Matthew, of the Savanna-la-Mar area; Jason Harris, o/c Timmy, from the Savanna-la-Mar area; Shawn Smith, o/c Black’s, from the Three Miles area of Frome and Alistair Drummond, o/c Al, from the Savanna-la-Mar area.

“We are searching for these persons, and we asked that they come in, because we believe that they can aid us with investigations into shootings, murders and involvement in criminal gang running,” said Superintendent McKenzie.

