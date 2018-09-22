Jamaica: Police probing disturbing video with student intimidating teacher (see video)

(LOOP JAMAICA) — The Constant Spring police say they are carrying out a probe to determine the authenticity of a video that has been circulating on social media showing a student from a popular high school in St Andrew intimidating and literally threatening a teacher at the institution.

The police said they have seen the video, but are not clear on when the incident took place, and as a result, they are reaching out to officials at the institution for clarification.

In the two-minute video, the student is heard telling the teacher that he was not pleased with how she was conducting herself, suggesting that she was acting as if she was better than individuals around her.

“You a drive big van and a live in a big house and waan come yah come gwaan like say you nice. A uno man fi a rob eno, man no fi a rob no nine to five people eno,” said the student, telling the teacher how he has been robbing people for years, and that he felt he should make her one of his victims.

“Me no know how me a kill so much people and naw kill you eno, Mrs …,” said the student to the teacher.

He made the comment while several of his classmates stood around the teacher laughing at the statements being made.

The teacher, meanwhile, stood staring at the student in shock.