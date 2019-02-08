Jamaica police now probing possible child-stealing ring

Share This On:

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — The Denham Town Police in Kingston say they are now probing a possible baby-stealing ring after arresting a woman who turned up with a missing newborn at the Registrar General’s Department in St Catherine on Tuesday.

The woman had attempted to register the baby when attendants became suspicious after she provided conflicting information.

Head of the Kingston Western Police SSP Howard Chambers, says as part of the probe, investigators are now dissecting a statement by the woman who was held with the baby.

“We want to look broad on this one, very wide, if there is a baby-stealing ring in Jamaica,” Chambers said.

The police say they are now doing checks into the origin of the documents that the suspect had in her possession at the time of her arrest.

Crime chief for the West Kingston Police Division, Inspector Phillip Dodd, said the documents included baby passbooks and documents speaking to registration and visitation of clinics signed by persons acting as medical practitioners.

“Based on the security arrangements at the Jubilee hospital, it should have been difficult for a person to leave with a baby that doesn’t belong to them so based on that we are looking that this must have been a conspiracy so we are looking along that line,” said Dodd.

He said the police had been receiving “a lot” of information including tips about the woman now in custody for child stealing.

Dodd says the suspect will be placed on an identification parade, after which she will be charged.