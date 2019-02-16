Jamaica: Police issue warning about illegal use of social media platforms

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb 16, CMC – The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has warned the public about posting on social media “images that are extremely distressing to law abiding persons” indicating that it had been flooded with complaints that people’s images, along with incorrect information, are being circulated on social media networks.

The JCF said that in one recent case, the image of a member of the JCF was posted on the social media platform and wrongfully labelled as a criminal suspect.

“Such images are extremely distressing for law abiding persons and causes severe discomfort for their families as well. In some instances, the images can also undermine and compromise ongoing criminal investigations.

“The public is being reminded that the right to freedom of expression and freedom of speech is limited by the provisions of legislation such as the Cybercrime Act and the Defamation Act”.

The JCF warned that persons who knowingly and/or maliciously circulate photos of persons may be “arrested and charged or may face civil lawsuits for defamation of character.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force welcomes the public to share information that they deem useful to investigations or which highlights suspicious persons or activities with the police. However, this information should be shared directly through established channels such as Crime Stop or with the JCF social media pages.”