Jamaica: Police arrest woman seen beating child with machete in viral video

By Jamaica Observer
October 2, 2017
(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – A woman is currently in police custody over a video making the rounds on social media, showing her beating a child with what appears to be a machete.

“Adult seen in video beating a child now in Police custody in St Thomas” the Jamaica Constabulary Force disclosed on Twitter this afternoon.

In the video, the woman, who is seen wearing only panties, can be heard saying “mi tired a oonu”, while gripping the back of a young girl’s garment and hitting her several times with the object.

The child is wailing and at one point is on the ground when the woman finally releases her hold.

The girl then flees from the yard and the woman can be heard uttering expletives.

The JCF said it would provide more information on the incident later.

 

2 comments

  1. real
    October 2, 2017 at 11:57 AM

    Oonu tired of your treatment

    Reply
  2. Yeaaaaaaaa
    October 2, 2017 at 11:55 AM

    My goodness what was that Samoan wrestler thinking?

    Reply

