Jamaica PM declares state of emergency in St Andrew South

By Jamaica Gleaner
July 8, 2019

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is flanked by Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson (left), National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang (second right) and Chief of Staff of the Jamaica Defence Force, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade as he declares state of the emergency in St Andrew South Police Division yesterday morning at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Andrew

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday announced that a state of emergency has been declared in the police division of St Andrew South.

Holness said he advised the Governor General on the recommendation given to him by the heads of the security forces.

“In St Andrew South the main cause of death is caused by gangs,” Holness said yesterday morning with Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson and the Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Rocky Meade standing by his side.

Holness made the announcement at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Andrew.

From January 1 to June 29, this year, there were 94 murders in St Andrew South, up from 79 for the corresponding period last year.

“Violence is at epidemic proportions in Jamaica … the main cause of death is gangs, dons and guns,” Holness said.

Currently, there is a state of emergency in effect in Westmoreland, Hanover and St James.

In January, a year-long state of public emergency expired in St James.

Only last week, Montego Bay mayor Homer Davis called for another saying people were living in fear with murders up by almost 50 per cent over the similar period last year.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

