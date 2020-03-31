Don't Miss

Jamaica: PM announces nightly curfew from April 1-8

By Jamaica Gleaner
March 31, 2020

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Jamaica is to impose a nightly islandwide curfew from April 1-8 as the government seeks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In making the announcement, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the measure will run from 8:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m.

This means there will be restrictions on public transportation and all movements except where exempted.

Meanwhile, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton indicated that Jamaica now has 36 confirmed cases of the virus.

And Tufton reported that ‘Patient 5’ has now recovered and was last night released from hospital.

The Health Ministry had earlier reported that the patient, who is from St Ann, reported an onset of the COVID-19 symptoms on March 3.

