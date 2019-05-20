Don't Miss
Jamaica: Persons fainted at funeral for murdered 8-year-old Shantae Skyers

By Andre Williams
May 20, 2019

A policeman and civilians assist a mourner who fainted during Shantae Skyers’ funeral.

(JAMAICA STAR) — Several mourners, including West Rural St Andrew Member of Parliament Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, had to be assisted at the funeral for Shantae Skyers on Sunday, May 19 as they were overcome with grief.

The service was held at the Meadowvale Seventh-day Adventist Church on Red Hills Road.

The proceedings, which got under way shortly after 1 p.m., had emergency personnel working around the clock to revive some mourners who fainted.

THE STAR gathered that six persons, five females and a male, fainted during the service.

The grandmother of Shantae Skyers in tears after the body of the eight-year-old was found on April 16.

Cuthbert-Flynn had to be assisted towards the end of her teary tribute.

Skyers’ grandmother also had to be assisted, as she was among the first to faint.

The church was filled to capacity and the heat may have contributed to the unease being experienced.

Shantae went missing on April 11 and was found dead in her community of Sterling Castle Heights on April 16.

The grade three student disappeared after she was last seen walking from school through a popular but lonely pathway that leads to her home.

