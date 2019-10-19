Jamaica: Pastor says doggy style is evil — sex position causes strokes

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(JAMAICA STAR) — A Jamaican pastor has warned his flock to avoid doing the doggy style sex position, arguing that it is evil.

Pastor Andrew Scott of the Greater Works International Ministries in Portmore, who has also told his congregation that using dildos can attract demonic forces into homes, recently delivered a sermon about the need to avoid “certain kinds of intercourse”.

“The same way we talk about mental illness, diabetes and murder, we should talk about sex. Sex is now rampant in our society, causing a high number of abortions, STDs in throat and mouth, even among our teens and unmarried folks; so spiritual leaders need to talk about sex,” Scott said

He preached recently that: “Certain kinds of intercourse, him (men) couldn’t get it at home. Miss Mavis daughter nah go give you, you cya tek her and spin har pan no chandelier, or whip har. And so the whipping, the whipcream, the handcuffs are the stuff that prostitutes offered. But now dem nuh have no work because we transfer dem to wi houses.”

Scott said that The Bible talks about oral sex and the doggy style.

“You must be in the position of a dog or a beast. Sad to say, several women, this is weh yuh like,” he said, to much laughter from some members of the congregation. “Right’ positions would be a woman lying on her back, the man on top of her, and man and woman facing each other, a picture of true romance.”

Asked to explain his stance on the matter, Scott referred to scholarly work.

“Right now, based on published health articles, the doggy style sex position is a major contributor to males dying early from strokes,” he said.

He also referenced a scripture which spoke about the insatiable sexual appetite of some women.

“In Ezekiel 23:20, God refers to the doggy style as detestable, so it is detestable. Therefore, pastors need to educate the folks on what the bible says about these positions,” he said.

COUPLES’ PRIVATE DEALINGS

But Bishop Rowan Edwards disagrees with Scott’s position.

“Evil what? It is the choice of the male and female to do whatever they want to in the bedroom. I use my pulpit to win souls and bring people to Christ, not to tell people what to do in their bedrooms. I don’t appreciate the idea of pastors who are getting into a legally married couples’ private dealings in their bedrooms; that is out of order,” he said. “Pastors should be focused on things happening like the murder rate and bloodshed that’s happening in the country, not in married people’s bedrooms.”

Gynaecologist Dr Micheal Abrahams is also refuting Scott’s claim that the doggy style position is bad in any way.

“That’s total rubbish, there’s nothing biblical that says a ‘back shot’ is evil. Maybe him seh dat because him cya manage a back shot,” he said.

Abrahams said that any position can give a man a stroke.

“It’s a matter of underlying conditions such as heart disease, because when you have an orgasm, your heart beat increases, and you can have a heart attack,” he said. “Too many people who comment on sexuality don’t know enough about human sexuality. This is why religion can sometimes affect people’s sexuality because they are told certain things are abnormal and they feel guilty about it.”

( 0 ) ( 0 )