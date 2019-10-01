Jamaica: Pastor ready to take microchip under his skin despite mark-of-the-beast claims

Share This On:

Pin 27 Shares

(JAMAICA STAR) — A Jamaican pastor said he would have no problem putting a microchip under his skin as one way to avoid using cash.

Pastor Sean Major-Campbell of the Rector of Christ Church in Vineyard Town, St Andrew, said he does not think that the use of microchips in places like Sweden is a sign of the mark of the beast.

“The implanted microchip is an advanced convenience, which I would personally utilise. The Bible is understandably silent on this as it was on cell phone technology, microwave ovens, and motor vehicles. Any attempt to link technological accomplishments with the apocalyptic image of the mark of the beast is really fearmongering and scare tactics,” Campbell told THE STAR.

The use of microchip in some parts of the developed world is being viewed by at least one local clergyman as a fulfilment of biblical prophecy. Sweden has been a leader in the microchip trend, and already thousands have had chips implanted into their skin to carry out everyday activities and replace credit cards and cash.

MARK OF THE BEAST

Unlike Campbell, Bishop Rohan Edwards, head of Lighthouse Assembly Church of God in Spanish Town, St Catherine, said the implanting of chip under the skin appears to be the mark of the beast.

“This is something that has been predicted as would have happened. It is the sign of the mark of the beast. If you understand what is happening here, the anti-Christ is being set up as we speak to govern the world. There is a one world government that is being formed,” he said.

Edwards said that this technology will make an impact on the world and will eventually come to Jamaica, but he implores people to reject getting this mark on them.

“Don’t take a chip in your hand!,” he warned. “With a chip in your hand; you are fulfilling Revelation 13 versus 17. The scripture he referenced states: “ And that no man might buy or sell, save that he had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

( 0 ) ( 0 )