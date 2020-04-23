Jamaica: Pastor finds needles in plantains

Share This On:
(JAMAICA STAR) – A pastor who lives in St Catherine said he went to a market in Spanish Town last week to stock up on ground provisions, following the lockdown of the parish to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus.
But when he went home with his purchases, he got the shock of his life – he found multiple needles in plantains he had bought.
“I went to the market recently in Spanish Town … about five days ago, and I bought some plantains and other stuff. I took them home and we boiled the plantains. Monday, we decided to fry the plantains, only to find out that in each plantain there were needles,” he said, noting they were between three and five inches long.
The pastor said that he and his family narrowly escaped what could’ve been a painful and health-threatening experience.
“We could have ate the plantains and we would’ve ended up at the hospital. I want you to be careful first of all. I was told that this is a practice that is happening in Spanish Town. We were told that persons stole plantains from other persons’ property and take it to sell in markets to persons outside,” he said.
It is alleged that the owners of the plantains have put needles in these plantains, aimed at punishing thieves who make off with their produce.
“Be careful when you go out to shop … be prayerful. I want us to be very careful, hence I am sharing it with you,” he warned.
But Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Beau Rigabie, commanding officer for the St Catherine North Division, told THE STAR that no one has made any reports of that nature.
“We don’t have any such reports. We have an agro team that relates to the farmers and there have been no such reports,” SSP Rigabie said.
SSP Clive Blair, commanding officer for St Catherine South, also said, “I am not aware of that.”
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Jamaica News
- Jamaica’s COVID testing boosted, now able to test 384 samples every eight hours
- Jamaica: Son stabs father to death
- 19 new coronavirus cases in Jamaica, tally now 252
- Some Jamaicans get $1200US stimulus cheques, ‘Feel like an early Christmas gift’
- Jamaica: Quarantined deportees from US to face COVID-19 tests
- Jamaica: Taxi man charged for allegedly raping, robbing passenger
- Jamaica: US Ambassador offers US$5,000 reward for arrest of culprits in cruel croc feeding
- Jamaica: 10 new COVID-19 cases; total now 233
- NWC-Miya Jamaica co-management programme wins Infrastructure Sustainability Award in Valencia, Spain