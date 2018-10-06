Jamaica: Opposition member commends Customs, police on gun bust

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — People’s National Party (PNP) shadow Minister of National Security Fitz Jackson has applauded members of the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Jamaica Constabulary Force on the major gun and ammunition seizure at the Kingston container terminal between yesterday and Wednesday.

Jackson, through a release from the PNP today, said that the gun find has dealt a blow to the flow of weapons into the country and without doubt has saved many lives. He added that those who played a part in detecting and stopping the shipment deserve the highest commendation.

“Those who man the ports of entry play a key role in the fight against criminality and stopping the illegal guns from entering the country at the port is a critical part of the effort,” he said.

It is reported that two women and two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of a cache of weapons and ammunition, which were found in a barrel containing food items at the Port of Kingston on Wednesday.

A day later, the police found an additional 16 firearms during a second sweep of the facility, bringing the total seized to 26 firearms, approximately 641 rounds of ammunition, multiple magazines and a silencer.

Jackson said the police must bring all those who sought to import these illegal weapons into the country to justice adding that too many lives have been snuffed out on account of the proliferation of weapons in the hands of criminals.

Jackson also applauded the successful efforts of the security forces in foiling the gun distribution operation in the Newlands community of Portmore, St Catherine, where two people including a policeman were apprehended.