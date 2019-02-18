Jamaica: One killed, two injured in outbreak of violence in August Town

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — The man who was killed Sunday morning in August Town, eastern St Andrew has been identified.

He is Andrew Marriott, of a Goldsmith Villa address.

Marriott was killed after gunmen reportedly shot three persons in the community Sunday morning.

A university student is said to be among the injured.

Following the shooting, the police descended on the community and cordoned off a section of a road in an area known as Angola or Goldsmith Villa.

The eastern St Andrew community has been experiencing outbreaks of violence since the start of the year. Three people were killed in the community on New Year’s Day.