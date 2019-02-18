Don't Miss
Jamaica: One killed, two injured in outbreak of violence in August Town

By Jamaica Gleaner
February 18, 2019

A police team on patrol in August Town, eastern St Andrew hours after gun violence erupted Sunday. * Photo: Gladstone Taylor

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — The man who was killed Sunday morning in August Town, eastern St Andrew has been identified.

He is Andrew Marriott, of a Goldsmith Villa address.

Marriott was killed after gunmen reportedly shot three persons in the community Sunday morning.

A university student is said to be among the injured.

Following the shooting, the police descended on the community and cordoned off a section of a road in an area known as Angola or Goldsmith Villa.

The eastern St Andrew community has been experiencing outbreaks of violence since the start of the year. Three people were killed in the community on New Year’s Day.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

