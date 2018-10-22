Jamaica: Old man hammers neighbour over laundry

(JAMAICA STAR) – An elderly man will have to compensate a young woman in the sum of $80,000 after he used a hammer to beat her all over her body causing serious injuries.

Williams Cameka pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm when the matter was called up yesterday in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The court heard that the complainant did her laundry and placed some clothes on a line in the yard.

Cameka told her to remove the clothing and after she refused, he took them off the line and threw them away.

An argument developed and while passing his doorway, Cameka used a hammer to hit the complainant several times.

She pointed to several scars and told the court that she suffered great pain from the ordeal.

Cameka asked the court for time to pay.

Parish judge Lorian Cole-Montague told the accused to settle payment in three instalments.

The first payment is due on November 19. Cameka is to return to court on that date.