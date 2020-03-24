Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

Jamaica now has 21 cases of coronavirus

By Jamaica Observer
March 23, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share45
45 Shares

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton (centre)

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has just announced that Jamaica has seen an increase of two cases of COVID-19 since Friday last when the last official report was given.

Speaking at a Jamaica House press conference, Dr Tufton gave details of the two cases.

One is a 61-year-old man from Manchester who has a recent history of travelling through Florida, Tanzania, Dubai and Egypt before landing in Jamaica.

The other is a 71-year-old man in Westmoreland.

Dr Tufton also informed that of the 21 cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica, 13 are males and eight are females.

Dr Tufton said public health inspectors are continuing investigations in Cornpiece settlement in Hayes Clarendon, which remains under quarantine.

In the other quarantined community of Bull Bay, St Andrew health teams visited 1,598 household and interviewed 2,600 persons.

The 14-day quarantine for Bull Bay expires in another two days.

Dr Tufton said the next step is to discontinue the measure unless the clinical teams find compelling reasons not to do so.

The ministry says it has made 542 contacts related to the 21 confirmed cases.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share45
45 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.