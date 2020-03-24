Jamaica now has 21 cases of coronavirus

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has just announced that Jamaica has seen an increase of two cases of COVID-19 since Friday last when the last official report was given.

Speaking at a Jamaica House press conference, Dr Tufton gave details of the two cases.

One is a 61-year-old man from Manchester who has a recent history of travelling through Florida, Tanzania, Dubai and Egypt before landing in Jamaica.

The other is a 71-year-old man in Westmoreland.

Dr Tufton also informed that of the 21 cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica, 13 are males and eight are females.

Dr Tufton said public health inspectors are continuing investigations in Cornpiece settlement in Hayes Clarendon, which remains under quarantine.

In the other quarantined community of Bull Bay, St Andrew health teams visited 1,598 household and interviewed 2,600 persons.

The 14-day quarantine for Bull Bay expires in another two days.

Dr Tufton said the next step is to discontinue the measure unless the clinical teams find compelling reasons not to do so.

The ministry says it has made 542 contacts related to the 21 confirmed cases.

